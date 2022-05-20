SOFTBALL
Lakeview 15, Rocky Grove 5 (6)
STONEBORO -- Lakeview's Izzy Chaffee hit for the cycle and Reagan Booher scored four runs as the Sailors rolled to a 15-5 six-inning home win over Rocky Grove in a non-region contest.
In addition to Chaffee's four hits, the Sailors (7-9) also received a single and double from Zoe Proper and two singles each from Allison Sontheimer and Lexi Richards.
Booher chipped in with a double while Faith Cox and Mya Johnson singled.
Sierra Toland singled and drove in three runs for the Orioles, who wrapped up their season with a 2-14 record. Hailey Ginnery also singled while Paige Cresswell and Mady Taylor scored two runs each and Grascen Reyburn tallied one run.