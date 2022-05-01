GUYS MILLS -- Eli Moreland smashed a grand slam and pitched two perfect innings on the mound as Rocky Grove ripped past homestanding Maplewood, 15-2, in five innings of Region 3 baseball action on Saturday.
The Orioles (8-2, 8-1 R3) scored early and often against the Tigers, plating two runs in the first, three in the second, sixth in the third and four in the fourth to put the mercy rule into effect after five frames. Maplewood pushed its two across in the fourth.
Isaac Clayton and Aaron Burkhardt each accounted for two hits and an RBI in the victory while Reece Henderson drove in three runs on one hit and Travis Knupp two runs on one hit. Clayton and Burkhardt also scored four times each.
The Orioles also worked eight walks at the plate in the victory.
Moreland started on the bump and went the first two innings, striking out four of the six batters he faced before Henderson, Aaron Wetjen and Eli Wilson came on for an inning of relief work each. Wetjen was tagged for the two runs -- one earned -- while Henderson struck out a pair and Wilson fanned one.
Elliott Beuchat homered and drove in the Tigers' two runs.