Wyatt Gregory pounded out 14 points and six kills to go along with four digs as Rocky Grove upended Farrell 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 in a Region 1 boys volleyball clash at the Nest on Tuesday.
Alex Zinz served up 13 points and four aces while making five kills also in the victory for the Orioles, which bumped their record up to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the region. Blayne Baker added 12 points, six kills and three digs with Joshua Stevenson serving for 16 points and four aces. Dustin McMullen added eight points, Avery Purich five points and four digs, Silas Adams six points and Camron King three kills and three blocks.
Rocky Grove will return to the net on Tuesday when it travels to Meadville for another region matchup.