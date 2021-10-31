Rocky Grove's boys cross country team took home the Class 1A title in the District 10 meet held Saturday at the Ed Myers Complex in Titusville while Cranberry swept the District 9 Class 1A championships at Ridgway.
Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw and Oil City's Kennedy Liederbach will also be heading to Hershey on Saturday for the PIAA Championships after finishing in the top six individuals in the D-10 girls' Class 2A meet.
All told, 27 runners from District 10 (18 boys, 9 girls) and 23 runners from District 9 (12 girls, 11 boys) will be making the trip to Hershey.
Here's a closer look at Saturday's action:
DISTRICT 10
TITUSVILLE -- Led by Ethan Knapp and Evan Wolfgong, Rocky Grove's boys put on a dominant performance in the D-10 meet as all seven of the Oriole runners placed in the top 25 to easily come away with the team crown with 63 points, 34 better than runner-up West Middlesex.
Knapp once again was the top performer for the Orioles in fourth place with a time of 18:06 while Wolfgong was close behind in sixth place at 18:18. Easton Adamczyk (15th), Brett Stevenson (20th), Isaac Clayton (23rd), Trevor Hamilton (24th) and Schiffer Anderson (25th) will also be advancing to the state meet next weekend in Hershey for the Orioles.
Lakeview's Colson Jenkins won the boys' Class 1A race with a time of 17:37 while Cochranton's Kyler Woolstrum (fifth) and Chase Miller (eighth) as well as Maplewood's Lincoln Kier (ninth) also qualified for the state meet.
In the Class 2A girls meet, Latchaw placed fourth overall with a time of 20:47 while Liederbach finished in 10th place with an effort of 21:13.
Lakeview's girls also came away with a team title in the Class 1A meet as the Sailors finished with a team score of 88 points, which was 29 points better than runner-up Seneca. Kady Alexander led the way in 16th place while Mikayla Montgomery (17th), Abby Mellon (19th), Aubrey Hogue (25th), Alaina Peltonen (32nd), Lydia Reed (35th) and Kelsey Seddon (41st) will also be competing at states for the Sailors.
Grove City's boys took home the team title in the Class 2A meet as all seven Eagle runners finished in the top 18 to best runner-up Conneaut Area by 71 points.
Josh Jones took home the gold for the Eagles with a time of 16:55 while teammates MJ Pottinger and Caleb Hawke finished second and third, respectively. Quinn McKnight was close behind in fifth while Justice Brown (12th), Isaiah Stauff (13th) and Wyatt Shepson (18th) also advanced to the state meet.
DISTRICT 9
RIDGWAY -- As he's been doing all year, Cranberry's Matt Woolcock led Cranberry to the team title on Saturday, finishing second overall with a time of 17:57, trailing only Coudersport's Kevin Sherry (17:36).
Woolcock will be joined at the state meet by teammates Ben Seybert (12th), Christian Miller (13th), Avery Keenan (14th), Colin Zerbe (15th), Sylas Fox (16th) and Dane Wenner (21st).
Clarion-Limestone, which finished third in the team scoring, will be sending a pair of runners to Hershey in Logan Lutz (10th) and Ty Rankin (18th), while North Clarion will be represented by Kaine McFarland, who placed sixth for the Wolves, and Aiden Thomas, who crossed in ninth place.
As for the girls, the Berries championships contingent of Karleigh Shaffer (8th), Kelsey Hanna (9th), Kayla Hanna (16th), Jordan Montgomery (17th), Gabi Vogan (35th), Alexa Boley (44th) and Ellabay Perry (51st) will be heading to Hershey on Saturday.
A pair of North Clarion harriers also qualified for states in Brynn Siegel (10th) and Jordyn Hendrickson (15th).
Clarion, Clarion-Limestone and Moniteau will also be sending one runner apiece with Bella Scott (12th) going for the Bobcats, Morgan McNaughton (4th) for the Lions and Hannah Burgoon (3rd) for the Warriors.