Rocky Grove's boys volleyball team dropped to 4-8 on the season and 3-6 in Region 1 as it suffered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 defeat to Cambridge Springs at the Nest on Tuesday.
Wyatt Gregory piled up 12 points, eight digs and four kills in the loss for the Orioles while Alex Zinz contributed 12 points and four digs, Blayne Baker eight points and three kills and Camron King seven points, four kills and four blocks. Avery Purich also collected 13 points and seven digs, Brett Stevenson nine points and Dustin McMullin four points and three kills.
Rocky Grove's junior varsity squad pulled out a 25-15, 25-21 win behind 11 points and four digs from Spencer Riley, 11 points from Bishop Williams and 10 points and six kills from Wyatt Bell.
The Orioles will close out their regular season schedule on Thursday at Cochranton before waiting to find out if they've earned a spot in the postseason.