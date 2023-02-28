Moniteau 50, Coudersport 38
BROCKWAY -- Kendall Sankey, Allie Pry and Catherine Kelly teamed up to score 42 points as Moniteau advanced to the District 9 Class 2A championship game with a 50-38 win over Coudersport in a semifinal matchup at Brockway High School.
Coach Dee Arblaster's Warriors (19-6) will face Redbank Valley for the title on Saturday at PennWest Clarion at a time to be determined. It will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams with Redbank Valley winning on each of the previous three occasions. Both teams will move on to the PIAA state playoffs.
Moniteau led 7-5 and 19-13 after each of the first two periods before a 13-5 edge in the third quarter provided a double-digit lead and they held on to win by 12 points.
Sankey had a huge game for Moniteau, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six steals while Pry added 13 points and Kelly 11. Abbey Jewart chipped in with six assists.
Emma Chambers topped Coudersport (16-7) with 13 points and Sierra Myers had 12.