- John R. Bernard Jr., 89, of Cranberry, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor (Judson) Bernard.
- Sara Lee Moore Singleton of Franklin, left us on Sept. 14, 2023.
