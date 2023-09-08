- Ronald L. (Ron) Lusher, 87 of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at UPMC Northwest Hospital.
- Betty Jane Powell, of Franklin left this earth to be with Our Lord, a reward well deserved, on Sept. 6, 2023.
