Eleanor Germaine Renninger, 99, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at UPMC Northwest.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Alaska’s COVID-19 case rate is again the highest in the nation as hospitalizations tick up
-
A new vision for the old VisionQuest site
-
Schools delay start today
-
Oil City woman will turn 100 next week
-
Mac Engel: The Texas Longhorns cleared out Shaka Smart to be better than this under Chris Beard
-
Oil City police seek missing man
-
Emlenton man accused of repeated sexual assaults of girl
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Oil City woman enjoys the snow
-
Jan. 26 - Police and Fire
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
Downtown Franklin efficiency apt. W/G/S Gas & Elec. i…
Good Things To Eat
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Card Of Thanks
Grief will take over until we remember the love we shared…
Card Of Thanks
The family of Oakley and Kathryn Osborne would like ot th…
Meetings
Jackson Twp 2022 Meetings 2nd Monday @7:00AM.
Computer
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Appliances
Used Appliance List Hot point electric dryer $350. Maytag…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Whitman posts double-double in Orioles' win
-
Knights trounce Trojans
-
Orioles reel in Muskies
-
Cranberry grapplers deck Wolverines on Senior Night
-
Brosius, Gledhill win mat titles at Fred Bell tourney
-
Knights fall to Panthers, 41-33; Cardinals clip Devils
-
Oilers' depth sinks Knights
-
Billingsley, Bashor lead Knights to upset
-
Siegel's double-double lifts She-Wolves past Gremlins
-
Bulldogs, Cardinals lead way at Fred Bell
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Emlenton man accused of repeated sexual assaults of girl
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Jan. 26 - Police and Fire
-
Jan. 27 Police and fire calls
-
Jan. 29 - Police and Fire Calls
-
Police & Fire Calls: Jan. 28
-
Police and fire: Jan. 31
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Jan. 25 - Police and Fire Calls
-
Police and fire: Jan 24