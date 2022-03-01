Raymond D. Miller Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Missing man found dead in Oil City
-
Something New is Brewing in Franklin
-
Schools close, delay due to winter weather
-
Man who had been barricaded inside Oil City home now in custody
-
Missing man found dead
-
Franklin home damaged by fire, no one injured
-
OC's landmark Downs Building getting spruce-up for fresh uses
-
Jenny's Dream Rescue
-
Franklin man charged with intimidation, obstruction
-
Man accused of kicking, struggling with OC police
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
Commercial painters needed. Half of work out of town, hal…
New Today
Fitnation slimline treadmill Excellent condition, $300 OB…
New Today
Ochs Building Supply Inc. in Lucinda is seeking a dependa…
Good Things To Eat
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Card Of Thanks
I would like to send my sincere thanks to the Caring Plac…
Card Of Thanks
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
Tax Services
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
Meetings
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Fulmer ties FHS all-time scoring record in Knights' romp
-
River Otters swim to victory
-
RG gallops past Mercer with late comeback
-
Oilers upset Huskies, to face GC in semis
-
She-Wolves top Bobcats
-
Franklin falls to Grove City in D10 playoffs
-
Damsels, Bobcats advance to quarters
-
Monica named new football coach at Clarion University
-
Battle of the big cats
-
Bobcats, Golden Knights fall in boys D9 quarterfinals
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Missing man found dead
-
Franklin home damaged by fire, no one injured
-
Franklin man charged with intimidation, obstruction
-
Man accused of kicking, struggling with OC police
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 25
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 26
-
Police & Fire Calls - Feb. 24
-
Man sentenced in case relating to sexual exploitation of children