Dolores Anna Marie McCarren, 89, of Franklin, passed away, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at home.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Kennerdell man dies in house fire
-
Venango Area Chamber names Citizen of the Year
-
'Perspective' kept in aftermath of Hovis Truck Service fire
-
294-ton oversized load to travel through Franklin next week
-
COVID patient spent 322 days on a ventilator. At last she has some good news
-
Police and fire: Jan. 14
-
Man facing many charges after domestic altercation in OC home
-
Winter storm warning issued
-
Blue Streak is gone, but not because of fire
-
Fund for OCHS students honoring longtime editor has raised about $10,000
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
MOVING SALE 1420 Chestnut St., Franklin. Sat. 1/15 & …
Good Things To Eat
Freezer Beef $3.75 per pound hanging weight, Cut to your …
Good Things To Eat
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Found
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
Found
Found set of Honda Keys on Walnut Bend Rd. President Twp.…
Meetings
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Knights take down Eagles
-
Knights, Oilers pick up region wins on the road
-
Knights Hammer Hounds
-
Gremlins surge past Bobcats
-
Pitt's Matthews named ACC wrestler of week
-
Knights top Oilers, 49-27
-
Oilers split with Rockets
-
Knights earn split in pool
-
Bashor, Billingsley shine as Knights run past Bulldogs
-
Johnson powers Oilers to sixth straight win
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Police and fire: Jan. 14
-
Man facing many charges after domestic altercation in OC home
-
Franklin woman facing forgery, theft charges
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police and fire: Jan. 11
-
Police and fire: Jan. 13
-
Police and fire: Jan. 12
-
Jan. 15 - Police and Fire
-
Franklin man charged for crash that injured 3
-
Police and fire: Jan. 10