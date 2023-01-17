Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family. He was a foundry worker for many years at CPT and later worked at Pennzoil and Wolf’s Head.
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Cranberry Mall theater closing Sunday
-
Nifty at 90: Franklin man has traveled to 49 states
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Police & Fire Calls - Jan. 13
-
Dress code for women legislators debated in Missouri House
-
Police & Fire Calls - Jan. 14
-
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
-
Police & Fire Calls - Jan. 12
-
Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca
-
Former Nevada governor announced as Pritzker fellow