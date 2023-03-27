- Sue A. Stuck, 83, of Oil City, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
- Robert W. “Bob” Watson, 76, of Cranberry, died at his residence on Friday, March 24, 2023.
