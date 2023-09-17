  • Sister Mary Therese Egan, OSB, 85, died on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Mount Saint Benedict Monastery in Erie.
  • Lewis L. Stover, 72, formerly of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Saturday evening, Sept. 16, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare.
  • Melvin C. “Sonny” Confer, 92, of Oil City passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at his home. 
0
0
0
0
0