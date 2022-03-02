  • Kathy M. Delp, 69, of Oil City, passed away Friday evening Feb. 25, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
  • Rosemary Morgan Adomites, of Oil City, was born Nov. 3, 1946, and died of cancer in Monroeville on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
  • Scott E. Heckathorn, 58, of Oil City, passed away at 6 a.m. Monday Feb. 28, 2022, at his home after an extended illness.
