  • Susan (Soborowski) Hanna, age 60, of Oil City passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at 6:10 a.m. at UPMC Hamot in Erie, due to complications following a stroke.
  • Mary Jane Bucholz, 76, formerly of Dempseytown, passed away Sunday Feb. 19, 2023, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca after a brief illness.
  • William W. Kapp, 91, of Oil City and formerly of Shippenville passed away Monday Feb. 20, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
