- Gary William Jewell, 73, of Seneca, passed away in the comfort of his home Thursday morning, March 24, 2022.
- Rosemary C. Britt, 78, of Plumer, died Thursday morning, March 24, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, while surrounded by her loving family.
