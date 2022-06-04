Julie A. (Winters) Martz, 34, of Seneca, passed away unexpectedly due to diabetic complications on Monday, May 30, 2022, while enjoying her favorite pastime, camping with her family in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Most Viewed Articles
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Clarion County crash
-
OC man gets hefty prison terms for sexual assaults
-
Woman accused of assault for struggling with Franklin police
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 1
-
Polk man killed in Mineral Township crash
-
Economic leader shows off progress at 100 Seneca
-
OC man accused of fraudulently withdrawing $11,000
-
Man facing access device fraud charges
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
1 killed, 2 hurt in Clarion County crash
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
New Today
Household Sale - Fenton Farm, 1521 Cherrytree Rd. Titusvi…
Meetings
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Notice
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Public Notices
Election Board Canvassing The Venango County Board of Ele…
Computer
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Furniture
$400
Bunk Beds with drawers $400 Call 814-676-3824
Sports Most Viewed Articles
-
Villa foils Knights' bid to repeat as D-10 champs
-
Knights fall to Tigers
-
Digging up more treasures from the past
-
Rams blank Berries for D-9 AA crown
-
FHS squads set to begin state playoffs on Monday
-
Area stars shine at state meet
-
Rocky Grove's season comes to an end with loss to KC
-
Fires shut out by Cards in D9 championship
-
Schmidt's squad takes sting out of Hornets
-
Fires drop 8-7 thriller to Crusaders
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
OC man gets hefty prison terms for sexual assaults
-
Woman accused of assault for struggling with Franklin police
-
Police & Fire Calls - June 1
-
Polk man killed in Mineral Township crash
-
OC man accused of fraudulently withdrawing $11,000
-
Man facing access device fraud charges
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
1 killed, 2 hurt in Clarion County crash
-
Police & Fire Calls - May 31
-
Venango County Court Reporter