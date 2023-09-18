- Gloria A. Welms, 82, of Oil City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at the Titusville Hospital after an extended illness.
- Dale T. Owens, 101, passed away on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.
