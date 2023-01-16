- Beverly Brown, 73, of Oil City, formerly of Slickville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
- Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, following a sudden illness.
