The action was fierce and hard-hitting on Thursday as the 48th Annual O'Toole Family Turkey Bowl was held in Tionesta. At least three generations of family members have participated over the years in the traditional football clash. During its long tenure, family members from Washington, D.C., Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona have made the trek to participate in the two-hand touch contest. This year's game featured 10 players, but there's been as many as 16 at its peak.
Display Ads
Bulletin
Special Editions
Most Viewed Articles
-
Dilbert
-
Venango County Court Reporter
-
Oil City native places eighth in Spain
-
Heath's Market to again provide free Thanksgiving meals
-
Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 19
-
Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 21
-
Light-Up Night in Franklin sets bright expectations for the season
-
Polk State Center option? Residents could move to homes staffed by facility's current employees
-
Police & Fire Calls - Nov. 23
-
What we know about Anderson Lee Aldrich, suspect in mass shooting at Colorado gay nightclub