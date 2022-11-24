The action was fierce and hard-hitting on Thursday as the 48th Annual O'Toole Family Turkey Bowl was held in Tionesta. At least three generations of family members have participated over the years in the traditional football clash. During its long tenure, family members from Washington, D.C., Virginia, Tennessee and Arizona have made the trek to participate in the two-hand touch contest. This year's game featured 10 players, but there's been as many as 16 at its peak.

