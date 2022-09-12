Keystone’s girls volleyball team took home the championship for the second straight season at The Castle as Franklin held its 19th Annual Spiketacular on Saturday.
The Panthers went 6-2 in pool play to earn a bye in the first round of the playoffs. In the quarterfinals, Keystone topped Oil City, which went 4-4 in pool play, by a 25-15 margin.
In the semifinals, the Panthers used a 25-19 decision to top Cranberry, which went an undefeated 8-0 in pool play to also earn a first-round bye before beating Northwestern 25-20 in the quarters.
The Panthers then topped Lakeview, 25-22, to earn back-to-back titles in the tourney.
On the day, Reagan Mays paced Keystone in points (29) and aces (15) to go along with 30 assists, while Natalie Bowser led the team with seven blocks and 31 assists to go along with 20 points and six aces and also tied Sydney Bell for the team lead in kills with 20. Leah Exley added 19 kills.
Host Franklin went 6-2 in pool play and made it all the way to the semis, defeating Karns City (25-21) in the quarters before losing a spot in the title tilt with a 25-22 loss to the Sailors in the semis.
Rocky Grove also competed in the tourney, going 2-6 in pool play before falling in the first round to Oil City, 25-10.
Clarion falters at tourney
WEST LAWN — Clarion went 3-5 in pool play at the Bulldog invitational at Wilson High School but failed to qualify for the playoffs.
In pool play, the Bobcats swept Bald Eagle, 25-17, 25-23, and split with Bishop Shannahan, 9-25, 25-21, but were swept by both Bethlehem Catholic (25-9, 25-22) and State College (25-15, 25-19).
Aryana Girvan finished with 18 kills and 18 digs for Clarion while Hadlee Campbell went for 14 kills and 11 digs, Grace Ochs for 24 assists and 10 digs, Bri Pierce for 19 digs, Adia Needham for eight kills, Sophie Babington for seven kills and Taylor Alston for 17 assists and four aces.
CROSS COUNTRY Oilers win team title
WEST MIDDLESEX — Elijah Brosius finished in fourth place as the top five runners finished in the top 48 in leading the Oil City boys cross country squad to the team title while Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman won the individual crown at the Big Red Invitational on Saturday.
Brosius was the lead runner with a time of 17:04 as the Oilers finished with 119 team points, which was 13 better than runner-up New Castle. Jack Mumford followed in seventh place while Eli Collins (33rd), Andrew McGarvie (42nd) and Keegan Kirkwood (48th) were also involved in the scoring.
Caleb Prettyman took home the individual gold medal after finishing with an effort of 16:40 while Jay Prettyman placed fifth for the Knights, who didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team points. Toby Greenawalt (161st) and Hayden Bellis (189th) also competed for Franklin.
Rocky Grove finished third in the team standings with 145 points led by Ethan Knapp’s ninth-place showing. He was followed by Evan Wolfgong (24th), Easton Adamczyk (36th), Schiffer Anderson (43rd) and Gauge Gierlach (49th).
Cranberry ended up in eighth place behind the 20th-place performance of Dalton Wenner. Dane Wenner followed in 65th place while the other scoring runners for the Berries consisted of Ben Seybert (73rd), Kaleb Heath (83rd) and Isaiah Miller (87th).
North Clarion (10th), Clarion (16th) and Keystone (26th) also fielded teams in the race. Kaine McFarland led the Wolves in 34th place while Gabriel Fair finished 59th and Aiden Thomas was 63rd. Jonas Wilshire topped the Bobcats in 45th place while Hayden Weber followed in 51st place. Jonathan Hansford was the top runner for the Panthers in 35th place.
Clarion-Limestone was also entered in the race but did not have enough runners to qualify for team points. Logan Lutz led the team in 37th place while Jack Craig (46th) and Ty Rankin (54th) also ran well for the Lions.
In the girls race, Cranberry was the top area team in sixth place while Franklin’s Nadalie Latchaw was the top performing area runner in fourth place.
The Berries ended with 214 points behind the seventh-place effort of Kayla Hann and the 10th-place showing of Kelsey Hanna. Karleigh Shaffer was close behind in 15th place while Zofia Earp (88th) and Lauren Wry (152nd) rounded out the scoring runners.
Latchaw led the Knights, who only had four runners, with a time of 20:37 while Madison Marsh added an 89th-place finish.
Oil City followed in 14th place at 344 as Baine Snyder led the team in 58th place. Olivia Vorse (76th), Payton Liederbach (83rd), Sophia Garmong (92nd) and Isabella Vorse (107th) concluded the scoring runners for the Oilers.
Keystone (16th) and Rocky Grove (18th) also fielded full teams in the race. Samantha Heller (60th), Emily Parks (71st), Cailyn Heilman (96th) and Noelle Booth (97th) finished in the top 100 for the Panthers while Isabel Griffin (43rd) and Kaylin Jacoby (70th) did the same for the Orioles.
C-L also competed in the event, but had only three runners. Clara Coulson led the team in 35th place while Olivia Radaker added a 75th-place showing.
Oil City’s Corabel Shiley won the junior high girls race in a time of 9:47.
GIRLS SOCCER Keystone 3, Oil City 2
KNOX — Despite a strong game from Laiyla Russell, the Oil City girls soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to homestanding Keystone in a non-region match on Saturday.
Russell netted both goals with both also being assisted by Kat Walters for the Oilers in the match as they were unable to record the equalizer with Keystone goaltender Jerzey Bell stopping 28 shots.
Jillian Winters scored two goals and had an assist for the Panthers while Elizabeth Bish also netted a goal and Allison Sterner added an assist.
Oil City will host Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a non-region match.