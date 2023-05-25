Union High School senior Payton Johnston recently signed a letter-of-intent to attend Robert Morris University next fall where he will continue his basketball and academic careers. Johnston averaged 16.8 points per game this past season for the Golden Knights. On hand for the signing were (back, from left): Union head coach Eric Mortimer, father Jason Johnston and mother Candie Johnston.
