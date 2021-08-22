The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
TODAY
WPSU
7 p.m. — Moone Boy
7:30 p.m. — Upstart Crow
8 p.m. — Indian Doctor
9 p.m. — Death in Paradise
10 p.m. — The Bee Gees One For All Tour
12 a.m. — Austin City Limits
WQED
7 p.m. — Antiques Roadshow
8 p.m. — Call the Midwife
9 p.m. — Halifax: Retribution
10 p.m. — The Filmmaker's Corner
11 p.m. — Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange
12 a.m. — Austin City Limits
WQLN
7 p.m. — The Lawrence Welk Show
8 p.m. — Thelma & Louise
10:30 p.m. — Bluegrass Underground
11 p.m. — Austin City Limits
12 a.m. — Bluegrass Underground
12:30 a.m. — Chef's Life
SUNDAY
WPSU
7:30 p.m. — All Creatures Great & Small: Between the Pages
9 p.m. — Wicked in Concert
11 p.m. — Before We Die
12 a.m. — MotorWeek
12:30 a.m. — Moone Boy
WQED
7 p.m. — Great Performances: Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja
8 p.m. — Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths and Secrets
9 p.m. — Wicked in Concert
11 p.m. — Professor T
12 a.m. — Thou Shalt Not Kill
WQLN
7 p.m. — Austin City Limits
8 p.m. — Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths and Secrets
9 p.m. — Wicked in Concert
11 p.m. — Austin City Limits
12 a.m. — Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths and Secrets