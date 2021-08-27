The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

WPSU8 p.m. — Washington Week

8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

9 p.m. — Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic

10:30 p.m. — Beyond the Canvas: World of Writers

11 p.m. — Amanpour and Company

WQED

8 p.m. — Washington Week

8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

9 p.m. — Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic

10:30 p.m. — Beyond the Canvas: World of Writers

11 p.m. — Amanpour and Company

WQLN

8 p.m. — Washington Week

8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

9 p.m. — Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic

10:30 p.m. — Beyond the Canvas: World of Writers

11 p.m. — Amanpour and Company

12 a.m. — Washington Week

12:30 a.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

0
0
0
0
0