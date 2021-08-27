The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
7 p.m. — PBS NewsHour
8 p.m. — Washington Week
8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover
9 p.m. — Brit Floyd: The World's Greatest Pink Floyd - LIVE!
10:30 p.m. — Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon
11:30 p.m. — Amanpour and Company
WQED
7 p.m. — BBC World News America
7:30 p.m. — GZero World with Ian Bremmer
8 p.m. — Washington Week
8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover
9 p.m. — Great Performances: Yannick: An Artist's Journey
11 p.m. — Amanpour and Company
12 a.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover
12:30 a.m. — Rick Steves' Europe
WQLN
7 p.m. PBS NewsHour
8 p.m. — Washington Week
8:30 p.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover
9 p.m. — Great Performances: Yannick: An Artist's Journey
11 p.m. — Amanpour and Company
12 a.m. — Washington Week
12:30 a.m. — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover