I love baseball. It's hands-down my favorite sport and has been since I was just a little tyke playing catch with my dad in our yard. There are hundreds of different reasons why I think it's so great, but just suffice it to say that I love the game of baseball and always will.
Which makes it a real kick in the breadbasket to know that, out of all the high-profile sports leagues in the world, Major League Baseball might be the most poorly run.
That was on full display the past few months as the greedy owners locked out the greedy players and a had a staring contest about who's greedy convictions were stronger.
In the end, they both won. The players got richer, the owners got richer and the fans, once again, were left holding the bag.
I just got done professing my love for baseball, but that love has its limits, and it comes in the form of having to decide whether I want to sacrifice a mortgage payment just to take my family of five down to PNC Park. And just to see a Pittsburgh Pirates team that has the decked stacked against it by the league so it isn't even trying to field a winning team? No thanks.
The current state of big league baseball is disgusting. But, do you know what's not disgusting?
The fact that its time for the