Well, who had the Reds and Rangers as division leaders at the All-Star break?
Not many of you, that's for sure. And definitely not me.
It's been a wild and weird season so far, and the new rule changes are the best thing to happen to the game since I can remember. I used to turn on a game and do about five other tasks at the same time because I knew I wouldn't really be missing much. Now, if I even walk away from the television for 20 minutes, I've missed two innings and plenty of action.
In other words, baseball demands your complete attention again, which is how it should be.
Oh, and in case you missed it (which is very possible considering he plays for a team that nobody really cares about), Shohei Ohtani just had the greatest month of any baseball player in history. Ever.
His stat line for June? All he did was bat .394 and belt 15 homers to go along with seven doubles, three triples and four stolen bases while driving in 29 runs. Oh yeah, and he also started five games on the mound, went 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts.
Now the big question is, does he get traded? I sure hope so.
Meanwhile, while Ohtani was doing things nobody has ever done before, the Cincinnati Reds — who were nearly universally expected to be bottom-dwellers this season — called up Elly De La Cruz.
Since making his June 6 debut, the infielder has become maybe the most exciting player in baseball and the face of the Reds resurgence.
Speaking of resurgences, the Pittsburgh Pirates could sure use one.
After entering the season with (extremely) low expectations, they shocked the world by not only being good, but being great.
At least for awhile.
On April 28, they beat the Washington Nationals to put their record at 20-8. They followed that up with a seven-game losing streak and it's been a steady decline toward the all-star break, where they now sit with a 41-49 mark.
Can they get back on track? Doubtful, but at least it's been an interesting ride so far, which is more than I expected from them coming into the season.
Anyway, there's still a long way to go, but here are your 2023 Pennant Picks leaders at the midpoint. Good luck to everyone in the second half!
MEN'S DIVISION (46)
90 (1) — Dave LaKari.
80 (7) — Greg Kassick, Ed Brannon, Evan Staup, Joey O'Toole, Tim LaVan, Gary Wolbert, JJ Eismont.
75 (5) — Joe Sager, Barry F. Sullivan, Ed Shiner., Tyson Truitt, Tom Stewart.
70 (4) — Fred Bigley, Steve Fleckenstein, Quail Klingensmith, Moe Wile.
65 (8) — Darrell Jolley, Mark Oliver, Andrew Schwab, Michael Fleckenstein, Brooks LaVan, Ryan Smith, Stephen Reinsel, James Ellison.
60 (9) — Zack Borland, Buck Bell, Jeff Meyers, Rod Sweetapple, Patrick Owoc, Matt Wyatt, Mike LaVan, Billy Buck, Ryan Kunselman.
55 (2) — Jonathan Rogers, Mark Thomas.
50 (3) — Ben Barrett, Scott Kassick, Jeff Eismont.
45 (5) — Bill Alwine, Jeremy Kase, Dan Shofestall, Doug Rogers, Todd Stewart.
35 (1) — Paul Flickner.
30 (1) — Don Rodgers.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (16)
85 (1) — Bon Richmond.
80 (1) — Connie Wile.
75 (2) — Tracy Rodgers, Janean Rogers.
70 (3) — Andi Barrett, Donna Rogers, Jennifer Rogers.
60 (4) — Denise Greathouse, Rachel Schwab, Lauren Buck, Rene Kunselman.
55 (1) — Lisa LaVan.
50 (3) — Stacie Staup, Ann Heffern, Sheila Shreffler.
40 (1) — Vickie Kassick.
YOUTH DIVISION (9)
75 (1) — Jack Kunselman.
70 (1) — Jordan Rogers.
65 (1) — Jeremy McNaughton.
60 (1) — Blake Sager.
50 (2) — Lennox Sager, Brenna McNaughton.
45 (1) — Chase Barrett.
40 (1) — Bowen Schwab.
30 (1) — Carter Barrett.
