As a Chicago Cubs fan, I knew the 2022 season was going to be a bad one.
Their 2016 World Series Championship was the highlight of my lifetime when it comes to following sports, but it might was well have been 100 years ago. In jus the handful of years since then, the Loveable Losers have firmly planted themselves as an embarrassment of the worst kind — they're a big-market team pinching pennies like a small-market team.
The only silver lining to that scenario is that you can prepare yourself for how terrible they are. And how did I go about doing that? I found myself an alternate team to root for.
Feel free to call me a "bandwagon fan" if you want (because that's exactly what it is), but if teams are going to blatantly not even try to win, then why should I feel guilted into supporting the trash product they trot out onto the field?
Anyway, before the 2022 campaign started, I entrenched myself as a believer of the Seattle Mariners. So, of course, through the first few months of the season, it looked like I'd just latched on to another loser.
Then July happened, and the men from the Pacific Northwest ripped off a 14-game win streak that they carried into the All-Star break, putting them in a playoff spot. And, on Monday night at the Home Run Derby, baseball fans across the country got a glimpse of what I've been watching since Opening Day: Julia Rodriguez.
Despite having just 91 games under his belt, the "JRod Show" is already one of the most exciting players in the MLB at just 21 years old. And, he's just one of a bunch of different story lines that have made the 2022 season a fantastic one so far.
In the American League, he Yankees are looking the the Bronx Bombers of old, while in a division in which all five teams (including the written-off Baltimore Orioles) are at least sitting at .500. The highly touted Chicago White Sox are wallowing in mediocrity (hopefully bringing an end to Tony LaRussa's tenure in baseball). The Houston Astros are again a force to be reckoned with (everybody needs a villain).
Over in the National League, the Mets finally look like the real deal, but they're in a dogfight with the defending champion Atlanta Braves (with the Phillies nipping at their heels). The Brewers and Cardinals are separated by just a half a game for the lead in the Central (with the Pirates sitting in third place!). And, the Dodgers are backing up manager Dave Roberts' lofty Spring Training prediction of a World Series (which will make it all he sweeter when they choke in the playoffs).
Oh, and just before break, it was revealed that the Washington Nationals are looking to trade Juan Soto, the best hitter in the big leagues (in my opinion).
Add it all up and it sets the table for a second half that should be packed with entertainment, including in the Pennant Picks contest.
Scott Kassick and The Derrick and The News-Herald's own Mark Oliver sit atop the leaderboard in the Men's Division with 110 points each, but there's plenty of competition hot on their heels. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Hannah Eismont has matched them with 110 points of her own in the Youth Division while Donna Rogers and former champion Denise Greathouse are tied for the top spot in the Women's Division at 100 points.
Good luck down the stretch, everyone!
MEN'S DIVISION (57)
110 (2) — Scott Kassick, Mark Oliver.
105 (2) — Tim Lyons, Moe Wile.
100 (6) — Ryan Smith, Mark Thomas, Don Rodgers, Tyson Truitt, Lynn Littlefield, Patrick Owoc.
95 (1) — Antonio James Ruby.
90 (6) —\!q Gary Wolbert, Ken Brannon, Jeff Lantelme, Emmitt Switzer, Jeff Eismont, Quail Klingensmith.
85 (3) — Jeff Meyers, Jonathan Rogers, Brooks LaVan.
80 (7) —\!q Wade Switzer, Paul Flickner, Stephen Reinsel, Joe Cangemi, Doug Rogers, Bill Alwine, Todd Stewart.
75 (4) — James Ellison, Mike LaVan, Jim Ruby, Steve Smail.
70 (7) — Bill Buck, Michael Fleckenstein, Andrew Schwab, Barry F. Sullivan, David LaKari, Tim LaVan, Ed Shiner.
65 (6) — Joey O'Toole, J.J. Eismont, Joe Henderson, Greg Kassick, Evan Staup, Ian Best.
60 (5) — Jeff Loeffert, Fred Bigley, Richard Johnson, Jeremy Kase, Joe Sager.
55 (7) — Donnie Karg, Dave Gaj, Ed Brannon, Ryan Kunselman, Ben Barrett, Bo O'Toole, Steve Fleckenstein.
45 (1) — Tom Stewart.
WOMEN'S DIVISION (18)
100 (2) — Denise Greathouse, Donna Rogers.
90 (1) — Janean Rogers.
85 (1) — Tracy Rodgers.
80 (1) — Jennifer Rogers.
75 (1) — Tabitha Switzer.
70 (2) — Lisa LaVan, Carol Smail.
65 (1) — Rachel Schwab.
60 (3) — Karen Ellison, Connie Wile, Andi Barrett.
55 (1) — Catherine Loeffert.
45 (1) — Erin Brannon.
40 (3) — Bon Richmond, Vickie Kassick, Cindy Switzer.
35 (1) —\!q Rene Kunselman.
YOUTH DIVISION (14)
110 (1) — Hannah Eismont.
95 (1) — Jordan Rogers.
90 (1) — Jeremy McNaughton.
85 (1) — Lennox Sager.
75 (2) — Jack Kunselman, Chance Keefer.
70 (1) — Blake Sager.
60 (1) — Chase Barrett.
55 (1) — Carter Barrett.
45 (3) — Brandon Loeffert, Brenna McNaughton, Evelyn Schwab.
35 (1) — Carter Loeffert.
20 (1) — Bowen Schwab.
(Ryan Kunselman is the assistant sports editor at The Derrick and The News-Herald. He can be contacted at sports.thederrick@gmail.com.)