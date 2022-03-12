BELLEFONTE — PennDOT will have to undergo a federal review process before it moves forward with its plan to toll nine bridges in the state, Congressman Glenn Thompson said Friday.
Thompson met with the Federal Highway Administration this week to raise concerns about the program, specifically the economic and safety impacts he says these proposals will have on local communities and the state.
The Highway Administration said it will require PennDOT to go through the National Environmental Policy Act process for each bridge it considers tolling, including bridges in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The process evaluates the environmental and related social and economic effects of a proposed action and also includes citizen involvement.