ERIE — Franklin’s baseball team has certainly had its share of adversity this season, including a slew of injuries that derailed what could have been a very deep and talented pitching staff, inexperience at a few key positions, an offense that ran hot and cold and a late-season, seven-game losing streak that appeared to have knocked them out of playoff contention.
However, when Oil City opted out of the District 10 Class 3A playoffs, it created an opening for coach Brian Schmidt’s Knights, who seemed to have gained a little momentum after beating Mercer, 9-4, in the regular-season finale.
Their reward was a quarterfinal matchup against the Region 4 champion Fairview Tigers, who rolled into the contest with a dazzling 14-2 record.
And despite all the overwhelming odds stacked against them, the Knights battled toe-to-toe with the top-seeded Tigers deep into Tuesday afternoon’s game at Mercyhurst University.
And it took a dominating — no, make that a perfect — pitching performance to send the Knights (7-14) home.
While Franklin’s mound duo of Matt Wimer and Ethan Nightingale held the Tigers to four hits and two runs, it paled in comparison to what Fairview’s Colin Bolla and Aari Fox did to the Knights.
Bolla, a southpaw, struck out 16 of the 19 batters he faced while Fox fanned the only two batters he saw as the pair combined on a rare perfect game.
“Our pitching and defense were solid, but our hitting, well, it was tough, because that kid (Bolla) is good,” Schmidt said. “We’re used to seeing fastballs and curveballs, but he was also throwing changeups and sliders for strikes and that’s tough for high school players.”
The only three balls the Knights put in play were groundouts by Luke Guth, Nate Fezell and Kadin Karns. The other 18 were strikeouts, 12 swinging and six looking.
Wimer kept Fairview hitless until Austin Hawley bunted for a single in the third and Fox had an infield single in the fourth.
The turning point came in the fifth when Wimer walked Caleb Szklenski with one out and pinch-runner Patrick Stafford stole second. Adam Skelly then put down a bunt that catcher Karns fielded, but he slipped and his throw to first was late, putting runners on first and third.
Hawley, the leadoff hitter, then bounced out to Guth at shortstop, driving in the game’s first run.
"I did cross my mind to bring the infield in and that one run might be the difference, but because of where they were in the lineup, I didn't want it to turn into a big inning," Schmidt explained. "So, we opted to bring just the corners in and leave the middle infielders back."
Fairview added an insurance run in the sixth off Nightingale on an RBI single by Tyler Benford.
Schmidt lauded his four seniors — Guth, Aidan McCracken, Wimer and Karns.
“Those guys went through a lot — from not having a freshman season — to a lot of other stuff,” he said. “But, they never pointed fingers and stayed together. I learned a lot of life lessons this season and how to handle adversity and I think these guys grew closer toward the end of the season.”