PETERS GARAGE: Crossover is affordable, practical and fun

Last year — which is still actually this model year — Subaru’s Crosstrek was pretty much the only small crossover that still came standard with a manual transmission.
Or even offered one.
Next model year — which is still this calendar year — the Crosstrek joins the rest of its rivals in being automatic only.
That’s a shame — because it’s not on account of lack of demand. The manual Crosstrek was so popular it was difficult to find one.
And now you no longer can.
What it is
The Crosstrek is Subaru’s very popular compact crossover wagon. It’s popular because it’s affordable, practical, economical and fun — especially with the manual transmission that’s no longer available.
Prices start at $24,995 for the base trim with a 2.0-liter engine and a continuously variable (CVT) automatic transmission. Sport ($28,995), Limited ($30,895) and the new Wilderness ($31,995) trims all come standard with a larger, more powerful 2.5-liter engine — also paired with a CVT automatic.
All Crosstreks come standard with Subaru’s “symmetric” all-wheel-drive system.
What’s new for 2024
Though it looks the same — at a glance — as the outgoing ‘23 model, the ‘24 Crosstrek is all new. Most of the changes are not visually obvious and include standard-in-all-trims LED headlights that follow the curves, a revised steering system similar to the one used in Subaru’s WRX sport sedan, and standard driver-selectable Si Modes for the now-standard CVT automatic.
Higher trims also get a larger 11.6-inch LCD touch screen.
What’s good
Still affordable and practical.
Wilderness version is more capable.
More than just one take-it-or-leave-it engine.
What’s not so good
Just one take-it-or-leave-it transmission, no matter which engine you pick.
A bit less affordable than it was (the base price of the ‘24 is $1,350 higher than that of the ‘23).
Standard 2.0 engine is much less fun without the no-longer-available manual transmission.
Under the hood
There are two engines to consider — the standard 2.0-liter four (152 horsepower) and the optional 2.5-liter four (182 horsepower).
Unfortunately, neither of the little Soobie’s two engines is available with anything other than the standard (and take-it-or-leave it) CVT automatic transmission.
And there’s a reason for that.
It is 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway.
That was the rated mileage the Crosstrek posted last year (still technically this year) when equipped with the 2.0-liter engine and the formerly standard six-speed manual transmission. The same 2.0-liter engine — mated to the now-standard CVT automatic — rates 27 city and 34 highway.
It’s a difference of about 5 mpg.
And that’s why all ‘24 Crosstreks are CVT automatic-only now, even though the manual-equipped Crosstrek was so popular Subaru couldn’t meet the demand for them.
It’s also worth noting that while the automatic-only ‘24 does get better gas mileage, it is also $1,350 more expensive.
On the road
The new Wilderness version is without doubt the most capable — and the most fun — version of the Crosstrek.
Even with the unavoidable CVT.
Though its standard 2.5-liter engine is the same as the one that’s standard in the Sport and Limited, it feels stronger because this one has a much more aggressive 4.11 final drive ratio (the others get a 3.70 final drive) that’s a boon to both off-the-line acceleration and low-speed slogging, as through heavy snow and mud.
The X-Mode CVT in the Wilderness has also been set up to deliver maximum low-speed leverage; it has what Subaru calls Low Ratio Gradient Control, which means the CVT hunkers down to a 4.066:1 ratio when it senses the Wilderness is trying to scale a steep incline at low speed. It’s similar in function to a 4x4’s low-range gearing, but without the two-speed transfer case.
The upgraded CVT in the Wilderness also comes with an oil cooler, and this ups the tow rating in this model to 3,500 pounds.
All other versions of the Crosstrek are not rated to pull more than 1,500 pounds.
That plus the lifted suspension (and 9.3 inches of ground clearance), which adds some inches to both approach and departure angles, makes this littlest Soobie one of the most capable small crossovers on the market.
At the curb
The Crosstrek is as small as it was last year — just 176.4 inches end to end, or almost a foot shorter end to end than a small sedan such as a Honda Civic (184 inches).
What does that make the Crosstrek?
Something more practical.
Its hatchback/crossover wagon shape endows it with 55.3 total cubic feet of cargo capacity — as opposed to the 14.8 cubic feet of space inside the Civic’s trunk.
The Civic does have about 3 inches more backseat legroom (37.4 inches vs. 34 inches for the Soobie), but those numbers can be modified by scooting the Soobie’s front seats forward just a bit. It’s not as easy to quadruple the space available for cargo in a compact sedan like the Civic. You can get the latter as a hatchback sedan — and that helps — but even then, you’ve only got about half as much space (24 cubic feet) because of the lowered roofline/profile.
And that — plus the standard AWD — is a big part of the reason why this little crossover is so popular.
The rest
While a large LCD touch screen is now standard in the Premium and higher trims, there are still rotary knobs for controlling the volume of the audio system and to change stations.
Similarly, there are up/down buttons for raising or lowering the cabin temp, and all these controls can be easily used by feel, without taking your eyes off the road.
The Wilderness has upgraded roof racks that can handle up to 700 pounds of loading. A tent system for sleeping on the roof in the wilderness is also available.
The bottom line
It’s not as inexpensive — or as engaging — as it was last year. But it’s still a very practical — and more-capable-than-ever — little crossover.