PETERS GARAGE: Crossover is affordable, practical and fun

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening with some fog possible late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.