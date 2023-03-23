HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) released a reminder on Thursday that Mentored Youth Trout Day will happen on Saturday, March 25, beginning at 8 a.m. This is a statewide event open to youth anglers ages 15 and under and their licensed adult mentors.
Participants should note that while PFBC pre-season trout stocking is well underway in advance of the statewide Opening Day of trout season on April 1, not all waters will be stocked with trout prior to Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on March 25. To ensure an enjoyable experience and locate waters that have already been stocked, please review the complete 2023 trout stocking schedule on the FishBoatPA app and PFBC website.
To participate in any Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, anglers ages 15 and under must obtain either a voluntary youth fishing license or a free mentored youth permit from the PFBC and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler with a trout permit. Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, online at www.fishandboat.com and in-person with license issuing agents.
Adult mentors (anglers 16 years of age or older) participating in Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day must possess a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and a trout permit and be accompanied by a properly permitted or licensed youth (less than 16 years of age). While mentors are permitted to fish for trout while in the act of assisting a youth angler, they are not permitted to harvest trout and must release them immediately, unharmed.