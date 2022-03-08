PIAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BOYS
CLASS 5A
Gateway 58, DuBois 32
CLASS 4A
Fairview 61, Burrell 39
Montour 63, Oil City 42
Quaker Valley 67, Hickory 51
CLASS 1A
Elk County Catholic 49, Rochester 47
DuBois Central Catholic 70, Conemaugh Valley 50
Williamsburg 53, Otto-Eldred 44
Bishop Carroll 57, North Clarion 19
Bishop Canevin 73, Johnsonburg 40
Farrell 67, Geibel Catholic 55
GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Laurel 49, Redbank Valley 44
Greenville 41, Keystone Oakes 37
Lakeview 34, Avonworth 27
Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60
CLASS 2A
Cambridge Springs 54, Brockway 36
West Middlesex 68, Apollo-Ridge 44
Seton LaSalle 54, Maplewood 51
Serra Catholic 52, Clarion-Limestone 37