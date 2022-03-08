PIAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BOYS

CLASS 5A

Gateway 58, DuBois 32

CLASS 4A

Fairview 61, Burrell 39

Montour 63, Oil City 42

Quaker Valley 67, Hickory 51

CLASS 1A

Elk County Catholic 49, Rochester 47

DuBois Central Catholic 70, Conemaugh Valley 50

Williamsburg 53, Otto-Eldred 44

Bishop Carroll 57, North Clarion 19

Bishop Canevin 73, Johnsonburg 40

Farrell 67, Geibel Catholic 55

GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Laurel 49, Redbank Valley 44

Greenville 41, Keystone Oakes 37

Lakeview 34, Avonworth 27

Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60

CLASS 2A

Cambridge Springs 54, Brockway 36

West Middlesex 68, Apollo-Ridge 44

Seton LaSalle 54, Maplewood 51

Serra Catholic 52, Clarion-Limestone 37

