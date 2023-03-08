PIAA CLASS 3A
BOYS FIRST ROUND
Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4)
at 5 p.m. today
Franklin's top scorers -- Damon Curry (17.5 ppg, 50 3-pointers), Jalen Wood (12.7, 67 3-pointers), Cole Buckley (11.4), Johnathan Leccia (7.4), Ethan Owens (6.5), Dreyden Payne (4.4), Aidan McCracken (4.1).
Shade Side top scorers -- Eli Teslovich, Seamus Riordan, Nate Mallory, Ben Michaels.
Franklin fast facts -- Coach Jason Fulmer's Knights have won 16 straight games after defeating Oil City for third time this year in the District 10 title game, their third D-10 title in a row and 10th in school history. Franklin averages 63.2 ppg on offense with 149 made 3-pointers while allowing only 48.3 on defense. This is the second year in a row the Knights will be hosting the District 7 No. 6 seed after losing to Ellwood City, 65-63, at the Castle last year.
Shade Side fast facts -- The Bulldogs earned a share of the WPIAL Section 3 title with a win over Deer Lakes on Feb. 10. Riordan had 26 points in the win. Entered the WPIAL playoffs as the No. 3 seed, but fell to Our Lady of Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals and again to Seton LaSalle in fifth-place contest. Teslovich, who has scored more than 1,000 points in his career, has been dealing with an injury. Team features some size with Mallory and Michaels, who are both 6-4.
Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6)
at 3 p.m., today
Neshannock's top scorers -- Jack Glies (16.3 ppg, 51 3-pointers, 77 free-throw %), David Kwiat (9.3), Luciano DeLillo (8.3, 25 3-pointers), Nate Rynd (6.1, 11 3-pointers), LJ Keith (4.4), Talan Anderton (4.3, 14 3-pointers), Matt Sopko (4.0, 18 3-pointers).
Oil City top scorers -- Jake Hornbeck (14.1, 10 3-pointers, 74 free-throw %), Cam VanWormer (12.6, team-best 35 3-pointers), Sayyid Donald (11.4, 20 3-pointers), Ethen Knox (9.7), Connor Highfield (4.5, 11 3-pointers), Gavin Stephens (3.0, 8 3-pointers).
Neshannock fast facts -- Coach John Corey's Lancers reached the semifinals of the WPIAL playoffs, but lost to Our Lady of Sacred Heart and Steel Valley to drop to No. 4 seed for the PIAA playoffs. Lancers average 61.8 ppg with 182 made 3-pointers on the season while allowing only 45.8 ppg on defense. Glies scored in double figures in 21of the team's 25 games this year, including a 38-point performance against Mohawk.
Oil City fast facts -- Coach Bundy Fulmer's Oilers posted wins in 11 straight games this year and 16 of their final 20 with three of those losses coming to rival Franklin, including in the D-10 title game. The second year in a row the Oilers reached the district finals after losing in the Class 4A finals the year before. Team averages 56 ppg with 94 made 3-pointers while allowing only 45.8 on defense.