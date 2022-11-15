JUNIOR OFFICIALS PROGRAM
The PIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the creation of the PIAA Junior Officials Program.
This program will allow 16 and 17 year old students to officiate seventh through ninth grade (junior high and middle school) contests as long as they have met all the requirements of a registered PIAA official.
The PIAA will be waiving the registration fees for any student belonging to this program. Junior officials will be provided a mentor by the chapter they join and will also be provided training by that same chapter.
To learn more about the program, go to piaa.org.