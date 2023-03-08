PIAA CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
BOYS FIRST ROUND
Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9) at Union (14-12)
7 p.m. today
Turkeyfoot Valley top scorers -- Bryce Nicholson (15.7 ppg, 35 3-pointers), Chris Kozlowski (13.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.8 bpg), Bryce Schmidt (6.8 ppg, 2.9 spg, 29 3-pointers), Zack Ryan (4.8, 19 3-pointers), Colt Rugg (4.7, 23 3-pointers).
Union's top scorers -- Payton Johnston (16.4 ppg, 35 3-pointers), Zander Laughlin (12.0, team-best 46 3-pointers), Skyler Roxbury (10.1, 37 3-pointers), Dawson Camper (8.3, 6 3-pointers), Trey Fleming (5.4), Hayden Smith (3.8).
Turkeyfoot Valley fast facts -- Rams started off season at 3-5, but reeled of wins in 14 of final 18 games to finish as the No. 3 seed out of District 5. Team averages 52.3 ppg on offense with 121 made 3-pointers.
Union fast facts -- Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights started season at 6-2, but fell into a slump after the holidays and lost eight of next 10 games. Team rebounded to win six of next seven to reach D-9 title game, where they fell 50-35 to Elk County Catholic, the No. 3 ranked team in the state in Class 1A. Knights average 57.9 ppg on offense and 51.3 on defense with 140 made three-pointers.