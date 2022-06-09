PIAA BASEBALL QUATERFINALS

Class 1A

Southern Fulton 8, Clarion-Limestone 5

DuBois Central Catholic 7, Saegertown 1

Halifax 3, MMI Prep 1

Tri Valley 12, Bishop McCort 0

Class 2A

Burgettstown 6, Redbank Valley 4

Neshannock 5, Riverside 4

Class 3A

Punxsutawney 6, Franklin 4

Martinsburg Central 7, Fairview 1

PIAA SOFTBALL QUATERFINALS

Class 1A

Saegertown 1, Union 0

DuBois Central Catholic 8, West Greene 2

Montgomery 13, Faith Christian Academy 1

Class 3A

Avonworth 7, Karns City 4

Lewisburg 7, Kutztown 2

