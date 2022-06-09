PIAA BASEBALL QUATERFINALS
Class 1A
Southern Fulton 8, Clarion-Limestone 5
DuBois Central Catholic 7, Saegertown 1
Halifax 3, MMI Prep 1
Tri Valley 12, Bishop McCort 0
Class 2A
Burgettstown 6, Redbank Valley 4
Neshannock 5, Riverside 4
Class 3A
Punxsutawney 6, Franklin 4
Martinsburg Central 7, Fairview 1
PIAA SOFTBALL QUATERFINALS
Class 1A
Saegertown 1, Union 0
DuBois Central Catholic 8, West Greene 2
Montgomery 13, Faith Christian Academy 1
Class 3A
Avonworth 7, Karns City 4
Lewisburg 7, Kutztown 2