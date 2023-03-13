LEWISBURG -- After putting together one of the most memorable seasons in school history, Oil City's boys and girls swimmers will be competing in the PIAA Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium.
Coach Eric Smith's Oil City boys team posted their first-ever undefeated regular season in school history and captured the Region 1 title in the process. They also qualified a record three relays to the state meet for the first time and have seven swimmers competing in seven events at Bucknell, which is also a school record.
Oil City's girls will also be quite active at the state meet with four girls competing in four events over the two-day period, giving the Oilers a total of 11 swimmers competing in 11 events, which are also believed to be firsts for the program. And if that wasn't enough, the Oilers have a girl in junior Kallie Smith, and a boy in junior Caleb Stover, competing in four events for what is believed to be the first time.
Franklin will also be well represented at Bucknell over the next couple of days as they are sending the same five swimmers to the state meet for the second consecutive year and they will be competing in eight events.
The Oilers may have the most swimmers at states, but the Knights have the best chance at a medal as sophomore Camden Smith is seeded eighth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 51.61 and 10th in the 100 freestyle with an effort of 47.35. The top eight in each event earn a medal while the top 16 earn all-state recognition.
"If Camden can maintain his seed time or drop it a little bit in the 100 fly, he has a chance to make it back for the A Final at night and guarantee himself a medal," Franklin coach Charlie Smith said. "And with the way he's been swimming lately, I don't see any reason why he couldn't move up in the 100 free."
Oil City's best chance to medal or gain all-state recognition comes in the boys' 200 free relay as the foursome of Stover, junior Charlie Motter, senior Connor Malek and junior Logan Rakow are seeded 11th with a school-record time of 1:30.50.
"We knew we were going to set the record at the district meet, we just didn't know how fast we were going to be," Eric Smith said. "It was a good swim for us, but I think we can go faster. We have a great opportunity to come back and have a night swim. It would be beyond exciting if it were in the top eight."
Another record-breaking relay has a chance to earn all-state recognition for the Oilers as the boys' 400 free relay squad of Stover, Motter, senior Garrett Morse and Rakow are seeded 15th with a school-record time of 3:21.02.
"We don't have much room for error if we want to make it back for a night swim," Eric Smith said. "I think we can go a little quicker, we just need to put it all together and have a great race. If we are all mentally locked in, it could happen."
Franklin's 400 relay team of juniors Nathan Pfennigwerth and Ethan Nightingale and sophomores Kye Winslow and Smith are seeded right behind the Oilers in 17th with a time of 3:21.25.
"They are on the outside looking in as far as the top 16 go, but if we can maintain or drop a little from our seed time, we might be able to move up for a night swim," Charlie Smith said. "District 10 is well represented in this event, so it could be a really tight race."
The Knights have another boys relay with a chance to make it back for the consolation final in the 200 medley relay as the foursome of Winslow, Pfennigwerth, Smith and Nightingale are seeded 16th with a time of 1:41.43.
"Just like in the 400 free relay, our goal is to move up as much as possible and make it back for a night swim." Charlie Smith said.
Oil City's boys will also be competing in the 200 medley relay, but are a long shot to come back for a night swim as the foursome of junior Bob Wheeler, senior Sam Smith, Malek and Morse are seeded 23rd with a time of 1:43.17. However, the team is close to setting another school record.
"I couldn't believe the swim we had in this race at districts and then I saw how close we were to the record," Eric Smith said. "But, there is still some cleaning up we can do, so our main goal is to set the record, but if we can make it into the top 16, that would be an incredible feat."
Franklin senior Alaina Brown has two solid chances of reaching the top 16 as she's seeded 15th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.39 and 17th in the 100 breaststroke with an effort of 1:08.12.
"Alaina is seeded in the top 16 in the I.M. and she's right on the cusp in the breast, so if she can maintain and or drop a little time, she can make it back for night swims in both events."
Stover will be competing in two individual events for the Oiler boys as he's seeded 18th in the 50 free (22.25) and 31st in the 100 free (49.87) following a late scratch. Malek is also competing in the 500 free where he's seeded 24th (5:04.90) while Rakow is seeded 25th in the 200 free (1:50.66).
Pfennigwerth will also be competing in two individual events for the Knights as he's seeded 18th in the 50 free (22.25) and 31st in the 100 breast (1:02.18).
"Last year, this group was all freshmen and sophomores, except for Alaina, so they shoudn't be as wide-eyed this year and should be able to get it done in the water without the anxiety of it being their first PIAA meet," Charlie Smith said. "We are hoping that our experience will benefit us and we can just get in the water and go."
For the Oil City girls, Smith is seeded 26th in the 100 backstroke with a school-record time of 1:01.19 and 29th in the 200 I.M. while she will also join seniors Brea Fennick and Emily Russell and freshman Madyson Kissell in the 200 free relay (1:44.28) and the 400 free relay (3:49.15), both are seeded 29th.
"Last year, this group didn't have any night-swim experience, so if we can get one swim at night this year, I will be happy," Eric Smith said. "If we can get a chance to be able to swim for a medal, that would be pretty awesome."