PITTSBURGH -- Catcher Roberto Perez, who was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates to replace Jacob Stallings this past offseason, suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases on May 7 and on Thursday, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced that Perez will have surgery on the hamstring, ending his season.
Perez was already not expected to return until July, having been placed on the 60-day injured list on May 11, so this is a blow to a position that’s already seen some struggles this year.
“I think we were all hoping that surgery would not be where it was going and trying to hold off as much hope as possible,” manager Derek Shelton said. “But I feel bad for Roberto just because of the fact he was off to the start he was, especially in terms of leading our group. We saw from even the play he hurt it on, he played hard.”
Perez was hitting .233 with two home runs and eight RBIs, with a slash line of .233/.333/.367. His true value, though, was his experience and steadiness behind the plate. He won two Gold Gloves during his time with Cleveland and, with Stallings’ departure and 2021 first overall draft pick Henry Davis still a long way from the majors, the Pirates hoped he could bridge that gap.
Michael Perez, who was Stallings’s backup last year, has been the primary catcher since Roberto’s injury, having been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis. In addition, the Pirates claimed former Toronto Blue Jay Tyler Heineman off waivers on Monday, while Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment. Knapp has elected to become a free agent.