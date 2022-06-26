The "Beach City Baby" flew some of the first survey routes and ferry flights to and from England during World War II, laying the groundwork for what would become known as the North Atlantic Routes used by thousands of aircraft to deliver supplies and personnel to England.
In July 1942, it was transferred to the North Atlantic Wing of the Air Transport Command, where she shuttled troops and VIPs over many theaters of operation.
On May 1, 1943, the "Beach City Baby" was transferred to Cairo, Egypt, to fly with the North African Air Transport Command, where it supported the war in North Africa against the Germans and eventually took part in the invasion of Sicily, dropping paratroopers and tugging gliders.
The aircraft was last assigned to Foreign Economic Administration, Cairo Division, until May 12, 1945.