Photo by Lizzy Hoovler
Members of the Cranberry Girls Softball Association play catch on Tuesday in preparation for Thursday's Guinness Book of Records event at Oil City High School. Organizers are hoping to break the world record for the largest game of catch. The event will be held from 7 to 7:10 p.m. on Thursday at seven different locations at Oil City High School. It is open to anyone, kids to adults and extra balls will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring a glove or two. All proceeds will go to CureSearch, an organization aimed at research for childhood cancer. Fat Dog's will run the concession stand. The current world record for the largest game of catch is 972 pairs (1,944 individuals), which occurred on June 18, 2017, by the Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Prior to the game of catch event, a baseball/softball equipment exchange will take place at 6 p.m. on the outside basketball court at Oil City High School. Anyone wishing to donate equipment or who has a need for new equipment is welcome.