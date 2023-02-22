DISTRICT 9 CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS
Ridgway (13-9) at North Clarion (19-4), 7 p.m.
North Clarion's top scorers -- Lauren Lutz (10.5 ppg), Emma McFarland (7.1), Maria Bauer (6.1), Madison McFarland (4.7), Brooke Steinman (3.3), Akeela Greenawalt (2.0).
Ridgway's top scorers -- Jenna Kasmierski (17.0).
North Clarion fast facts -- After starting the season with an 18-1 run, the She-Wolves faltered late in the campaign, dropping three of their last four games. NC will also be without its leading scorer from the regular season, Lily Homan (12.0 ppg), due to transfer rules. The She-Wolves are averaging 50.4 ppg this season and giving up just 32.0.
Ridgway fast facts -- The Elkers enter the tournament in the midst of their best stretch of the seasson, having won five of their past six dating back to January 31. Prior to that, it's been an rollercoaster season, never having won or lost more than two in a row. Ridgeway posts 40.3 ppg and allows 34.5. The Elkers may need to knock some rust off as they haven't played a game since Feb. 13, putting 10 days in between contests.
Clarion (10-13) at Elk County Catholic (21-3), 7 p.m.
Clarion's top scorers* -- Sophie Babington (10.6 ppg), Taylor Alston (8.9), Gia Babington (6.3), Marley Kline (3.4), Natalie Durish (3.3), Alivia Diehl (1.6).
ECC's top scorers -- Lucy Klawuhn (10.6).
Clarion fast facts -- Under first-year head coach Sam Heeter, Clarion made the KSAC Playoffs, falling to Redbank Valley in the semifinals. The Bobcats are putting up 33.0 points per game this season while surrendering 35.8 per contest. Of Clarion's 10 victories this season, none have come against an opponent with a winning record.
ECC fast facts -- The Crusaders enter the contest fresh of their 36-31 victory over St. Marys that gave them the AML Championship. ECC is riding a six-game win streak while their only losses this season have come against a pair of powerhouses in 21-1 Punxsutawney (twice) and 20-2 Otto-Eldred. The Crusaders average 43.5 ppg as a team.
*Four of Clarion's regular season games were not reported.