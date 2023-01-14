Paint Township crash
Clarion state police reported a Clarion woman suffered a suspected minor injury and a Sligo woman is suffering an injury of which the severity is unknown in a three vehicle accident on Paint Boulevard in Paint Township at Rustlers Sales and Service Wednesday morning.
Police said Raymond McKinney, 50, of New Bethlehem, was driving north in a 2013 Honda Civic around 7:50 a.m. when he was traveling behind a 2019 General Motors Corp Yukon, driven by Tracy L. Reinsel, 42, when McKinney failed to the stopped vehicles and struck the rear end of Reinsel's vehicle.
This pushed Reinsel's vehicle into the rear of a 2007 Nissan Quest, driven by Tammy S. Hranicky, 52, police said.
McKinney and Reinsel's vehicles came to a final stop in the northbound lane facing north and still in contact, police said, and Hranicky's vehicle came to a final rest in the Rustlers parking lot.
Reinsel suffered a suspected minor injury and Hranicky suffered an injury of which the severity is unknown, police said.
Clarion Hospital Emergency Services also responded, police said.
Clarion Township crash
Clarion state police reported no injuries in a one vehicle crash on Staab Road in Clarion Township Thursday afternoon.
Police said Theodore J. Bishop, 47, of Strattanville, was driving a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country (minivan) around 4:50 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck mailboxes.