1 flown after Franklin crash

One person was flown to a hospital by helicopter after being hit in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Franklin. Franklin police said the pedestrian was injured during the 4 p.m. crash at the intersection of Washington Crossing and Elk Street. Venango County 911 said the injured person was flown by STAT MedEvac helicopter to a hospital. Franklin police, Franklin fire department, Community Ambulance Services and STAT MedEvac all responded, 911 said. (By Dillon Provenza)
Scam warning

Franklin city police are warning residents about a new scam call circulating in the area.

Vehicle crashes into home

A vehicle crashed into a house on Shaffer Run Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.

Oil City crash

A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported Wednesday in Oil City.