Venango County 911 said one person was flown and another was transported to a hospital following a one-vehicle crash, Sunday in Pleasantville Borough.

911 said the crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Merrick Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

New Bethlehem crash

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Sunday in New Bethlehem.