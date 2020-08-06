Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot after a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
911 said the crash occurred at about 1:15 p.m. on Route 322 near the intersection with Regina Drive.
