One person was taken by helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie following an ATV crash Sunday afternoon in Oakland Township.

Two people were involved in a crash when their ATV went off of Creek Road at about 4:45 p.m., Venango County 911 said.

1 flown to hospital

