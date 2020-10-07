1 injured in 3-vehicle crash

More From This Section
Franklin state police said four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Barkeyville.
Clarion state police said a teenager was not injured in a one-vehicle crash in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
A Franklin man faces numerous charges after police said he crashed a vehicle while under the influence in late August, injuring himself and four other people.
A Franklin man is accused of leaving a 2-year-old child unattended in his apartment on Aug. 23.
An Oil City man is facing charges from an incident in which police said he resisted arrest.
