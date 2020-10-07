1 injured in 3-vehicle crash

Franklin state police said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following at three-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township. Police said the person who was injured was driving along Route 257 and crashed into the back of a stopped vehicle at a high rate of speed. Police said the collision pushed the second vehicle into a third vehicle that was also stopped due to construction that was occurring on the road ahead. Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene. (By Dillon Provenza)
0
0
0
0
0

More From This Section