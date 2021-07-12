Franklin state police responded to an ATV rollover just after 2 p.m. on Saturday on Kimble Hill Road in Mineral Township.

One person was transported to Grove City Medical Center for unknown injuries, dispatchers said.

Vehicle fire

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

Cherrytree car fire

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

DUI arrests

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Vehicle accidents

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Tree falls on car

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Fire at Village Acres

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.