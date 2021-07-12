Franklin state police responded to an ATV rollover just after 2 p.m. on Saturday on Kimble Hill Road in Mineral Township.
One person was transported to Grove City Medical Center for unknown injuries, dispatchers said.
Updated: July 12, 2021 @ 11:41 am
Clarion state police were dispatched to a one-motorcycle accident on Salem Road in Richland Township on Saturday just before 1 p.m.
Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.
An Oil City man is facing charges for failing to register with state police.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison Wednesday by Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.
A Seneca man is facing numerous charges in connection with a crash Tuesday night in Seneca in which the man is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a Franklin state police trooper.
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Two Oil City residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges for strangling his son on Monday.
According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
According to Franklin state police, on Friday, a 43-year-old man in Pleasantville reported that his identity was used to file an unemployment claim.
A Franklin man is facing charges for stalking a woman.
A Franklin man is facing charges for stalking a woman.
Cranberry Township junkyard owner Randy Spencer has been charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in connection with the July 2019 flooding that washed numerous vehicles, vehicle parts, oil, gas and other fluids from Spencer's property into Lower Two Mile Run and the Allegheny River.
Venango County 911 said trees were knocked down in the county as more storms roared through Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
A transient Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man over Facebook messenger and trying to extort money from him.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his employer's company credit card for unauthorized purchases.
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.
A Utica man is facing charges for fleeing from police on a motorcycle in Reno and Rocky Grove.
An Oil City man and his cousin from Ellwood City are facing charges for shooting at an occupied house on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township last month.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges for assaulting his girlfriend on Friday in Cooperstown.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Oil City police are investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles had their windows damaged Monday in Oil City.
- Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on Route 338 in Knox.
Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Jackson Township that injured a Cooperstown man.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for stealing a number of items from another inmate.
Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
A woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Oilcreek Township.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
